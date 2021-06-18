Tropical Storm Warnings Are Now in Effect For Parts of Florida Ahead of the Weekend

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the western Florida Panhandle to the Louisiana coast ahead of what the National Hurricane Center is calling “Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.”

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says it’s likely to become a tropical storm later today.

“The center of the storm is likely to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late tonight, but the heaviest rain and gusty winds will be on the eastern side of the storm into the Florida Panhandle. The heavy rain will slide into Georgia and the Carolinas Saturday night and Sunday.”

Ray says flooding is the primary hazard from this storm.

5 to 10 inches of rain is forecast from the western Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana. He says 2 to 4 inches is likely from Florida’s Big Bend northward into the Midlands and upstate of South Carolina through the weekend.