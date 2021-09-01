The greatest impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, including flooding and tornadoes, are expected in the Mid Atlantic today, with trailing bands still lingering from the eastern Carolinas to the Florida Peninsula.

As Ida begins to exit, Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says that a new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin.

“Tropical Storm Larry has formed near the coast of Africa, south of the Cape Verde islands. It’s likely to rapidly intensify later this week and become a major hurricane this weekend. It’s way too soon to confidently say whether this would affect land, but Larry is expected to stay at sea through the holiday weekend.”

Tropical Depression Kate is over the open Atlantic, far to the southeast of Bermuda, and Ray says Kate is not expected to affect land areas.

Forecasters are monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Caribbean, but the National Hurricane Center says land interaction with Central America will likely limit its development.