 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Larry Has Formed

by Ray Hawthorne (Florida Storms)

A beach goer walks along the shore as waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash near Jaycee Beach Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


The greatest impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, including flooding and tornadoes, are expected in the Mid Atlantic today, with trailing bands still lingering from the eastern Carolinas to the Florida Peninsula.

As Ida begins to exit, Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says that a new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin.

“Tropical Storm Larry has formed near the coast of Africa, south of the Cape Verde islands. It’s likely to rapidly intensify later this week and become a major hurricane this weekend. It’s way too soon to confidently say whether this would affect land, but Larry is expected to stay at sea through the holiday weekend.”

Tropical Depression Kate is over the open Atlantic, far to the southeast of Bermuda, and Ray says Kate is not expected to affect land areas.

Forecasters are monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Caribbean, but the National Hurricane Center says land interaction with Central America will likely limit its development.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP