Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms

MIAMI (AP) — Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Friday that Josephine has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

Josephine is located about 680 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005. Only Hanna and Isaias have developed into hurricanes so far this year.


