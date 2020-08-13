Tropical Storm Josephine Forms; Not a U.S. Threat

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The season’s tenth named storm – Tropical Storm Josephine – formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic.

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the storm is forecast to strengthen briefly, but explains why it likely won’t be a threat to the United States.

“The strong upper-level winds have relaxed enough, so Josephine is likely to strengthen until Saturday. Afterward, I expect strong wind shear to weaken the storm early next week into just a tropical wave, and it will also likely curve north and out to sea.”

Huffman says Josephine is the earliest-recorded tenth-named tropical storm. The previous record was Tropical Storm Jose, which formed on August 22, 2005.