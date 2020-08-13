 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Josephine Forms; Not a U.S. Threat

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Photo: National Hurricane Center

The season’s tenth named storm – Tropical Storm Josephine – formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic.

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the storm is forecast to strengthen briefly, but explains why it likely won’t be a threat to the United States.

“The strong upper-level winds have relaxed enough, so Josephine is likely to strengthen until Saturday. Afterward, I expect strong wind shear to weaken the storm early next week into just a tropical wave, and it will also likely curve north and out to sea.”

Huffman says Josephine is the earliest-recorded tenth-named tropical storm. The previous record was Tropical Storm Jose, which formed on August 22, 2005.


