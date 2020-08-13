 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday morning said Josephine was located 975 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It was moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005. Only Hanna and Isaias have developed into hurricanes so far this year.


