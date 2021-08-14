 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms


HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remains a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Grace is centered about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands. Grace has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Meanwhile, Fred remained a tropical depression with top winds around 35 mph. Forecasters said Fred appeared “disorganized.”


