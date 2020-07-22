Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G’
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
Tropical Storm #Gonzalo has formed over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Please refer to the Tropical Cyclone Update for more info: https://t.co/k5cRXbtKv2 pic.twitter.com/GMFnuCSjBA
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2020
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity