Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G’

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

This sets a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm #Gonzalo has formed over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Please refer to the Tropical Cyclone Update for more info: https://t.co/k5cRXbtKv2 pic.twitter.com/GMFnuCSjBA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2020

Forecasters say Gonzalo was about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Gonzalo remained far offshore Wednesday, on a path that could eventually take the storm into the lower Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

The storm’s early strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.