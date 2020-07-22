 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G’

by The Associated Press (AP)
High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday.

High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian. Photo: David Luckin/WJCT

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

This sets a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters say Gonzalo was about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Gonzalo remained far offshore Wednesday, on a path that could eventually take the storm into the lower Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

The storm’s early strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.


