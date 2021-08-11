 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Fred Has Formed

by Ray Hawthorne (Florida Storms)

Photo: Florida Storms


The season’s sixth named storm, Tropical Storm Fred, formed late Tuesday evening south of Puerto Rico and it’s nearing the coast of the Dominican Republic early this morning.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says it’s likely to be near Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend but it has some obstacles in its way.

“The high mountains of Hispaniola should cause Fred to weaken later today. Wind shear and its close proximity to Cuba should prevent rapid restrengthening before the storm reaches the Florida Straits on Friday night. However, some rain and squally weather could reach the Florida Keys and South Florida late Friday night into Saturday.”

The latest forecast indicates there is a good chance of Fred reaching the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday night or Sunday.

Ray says if that occurs, Fred could regain tropical storm status before potentially affecting other parts of the Sunshine State Sunday or early next week. He encourages those with plans this weekend to monitor forecasts carefully.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP