Tropical Storm Fred is a Potential Threat to Florida This Weekend

Update as of 11 am Wednesday:

Tropical Storm Fred was nearing the eastern Dominican Republic and had strengthened slightly, according to morning satellite imagery and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft reports. There were no significant changes to the overall track or intensity forecasts with Fred. However, in the “key messages” issued with the 11 am advisory, forecasters have noted that there is an “increasing risk” of wind and rainfall impacts from Fred across Florida, beginning Friday night in the Keys and spreading northward through portions of the Peninsula and Panhandle Saturday through Monday.

Update as of 8am Wednesday:

Fred is nearing landfall on the Dominican Republic. It is about 50 miles southeast of Santo Domingo as of the 8am advisory from the Hurricane Center with top sustained winds near 40 mph. Its west-northwestward motion at 16 mph should bring the center of circulation over Hispaniola later Wednesday, near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeast Bahamas on Thursday, and near or just north of the north coast of Cuba on Friday.

Its interaction with mountainous Hispaniola, along with dry air and increasing southwesterly wind shear, are all likely to cause Fred to weaken later Wednesday into Thursday. There is some chance that Fred will find a more favorable environment for strengthening near Florida over the upcoming weekend, if the circulation can stay over water.

Original story from 11 PM Tuesday:

The disturbance in the northeast Caribbean was upgraded to Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday evening just south of Puerto Rico. The storm has the potential to affect a large portion of Florida this weekend with heavy rain and high winds, although the National Hurricane Center says the “magnitude, location and timing of those impacts are still uncertain”.

As of 11 pm EDT Tuesday, Tropical Storm Fred was located 45 miles south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico and had maximum winds of 40 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph and a minimum central pressure was estimated to be 1009 mb.