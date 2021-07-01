Tropical Storm Elsa Races Toward Windward Islands, But Where Will She Head Next?

Tropical Storm Elsa is racing toward the Windward Islands at this hour, where warnings are in effect for winds up to 50 or 60 mph when the storm arrives Friday.

This weekend, the season’s fifth tropical storm is expected to move across the eastern Caribbean, and this is when Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the potential impacts to Florida will become clearer.

A wide range of options is still at play here.

That’s because uncertainty is unusually high on Elsa’s track, strength and speed due to large variations in the long-range models. Interactions with the island of Cuba or Hispaniola could also play a role. So for now, let’s all just continue to check in often.

Jeff says that if Elsa were to threaten our area, we would begin to see those impacts late Monday or Tuesday. And if you wanted to consider last minute preparations or have outdoor holiday plans, there will be some dry time most days through at least Sunday.