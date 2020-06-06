 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Photo: Kristin Brown

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" or "WMFE" and you'll be connected.

MIAMI (AP) — A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 50 mph (85 kph) early Saturday.

The storm is forecast to  close in on the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday night, gaining some more strength but not growing into a hurricane.

It could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.


