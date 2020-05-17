Tropical Storm Arthur no threat to Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



MIAMI — Tropical Storm Arthur inched closer to the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, although its impact was expected to be limited to some minor flooding and rough seas along the North Carolina coast.

It’s expected to travel near the North Carolina coast on Monday and then out into the ocean without strengthening into a hurricane.

Florida is not threatened by the storm, though there rip current advisories for the coast.

Arthur formed off the coast of Florida on Saturday, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast. It’s expected to drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain Sunday night and Monday onto coastal North Carolina.