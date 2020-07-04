 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tropical Depression Forms in the Atlantic

Photo: Felix Mittermeier

The National Hurricane Center says the fifth tropical depression of the season has formed in the Atlantic Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but people living in or visiting Bermuda should remain alert to the storm’s progression.

The tropical depression is currently located off the coast of the Western Atlantic where it is moving in a east-northeast direction at 17 mph.

It is expected to continue to move in this direction and could become a tropical storm tonight. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Bermuda and other nearby locations should expect gusty conditions along with up to 4 inches of rain.

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for the area.

The storm is expected to accelerate on Sunday.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

