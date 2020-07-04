Tropical Depression Forms in the Atlantic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The National Hurricane Center says the fifth tropical depression of the season has formed in the Atlantic Saturday.

Tropical Depression #Five Advisory 1: New Tropical Depression Forms Over the Western Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 4, 2020

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but people living in or visiting Bermuda should remain alert to the storm’s progression.

The tropical depression is currently located off the coast of the Western Atlantic where it is moving in a east-northeast direction at 17 mph.

It is expected to continue to move in this direction and could become a tropical storm tonight. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Bermuda and other nearby locations should expect gusty conditions along with up to 4 inches of rain.

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for the area.

The storm is expected to accelerate on Sunday.