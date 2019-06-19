 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tree-Removal Bill Could Change The Look Of The Villages

by Easton Underdahl (WMFE)
Play Audio

Last of tree that fell on Central Florida mans home. Photo by WMFE Staff Member.

A bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk could give residents of the Villages more power to cut down trees on their property.

Residents who want to remove a tree bigger than four inches in diameter have to apply to the Architectural Review committee to get it removed.

The bill would change that.

According to the Villages news dot com, the bill came about after a resident was seriously injured when her golf cart hit a rope that was being used to remove a tree.

Neither the homeowner, nor the company removing the tree had the proper permits for the extraction.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, residents will only have to consult an aborist, or tree surgeon, before removing a tree. 


