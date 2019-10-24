Travel, Music & Teaching: A Conversation With Bella Fontella
Music has been part of Bella Fontella’s life for as long as she can remember. In high school she picked up the flute because she wanted to play something different from the other students she knew who were playing clarinet. She’s taught music and started her own orchestra, before switching careers to allow her to focus on performing.
Bella Fontella joins us to perform a couple songs: Queen Things and an excerpt from a musical she wrote, and talk about her musical journey, including an upcoming performance at the Orange County Public Library’s Melrose in the Mix series.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity