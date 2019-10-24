 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Travel, Music & Teaching: A Conversation With Bella Fontella

by (WMFE)
Bella Fontella. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Music has been part of Bella Fontella’s life for as long as she can remember. In high school she picked up the flute because she wanted to play something different from the other students she knew who were playing clarinet. She’s taught music and started her own orchestra, before switching careers to allow her to focus on performing.

Bella Fontella joins us to perform a couple songs: Queen Things and an excerpt from a musical she wrote, and talk about her musical journey, including an upcoming performance at the Orange County Public Library’s Melrose in the Mix series. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

