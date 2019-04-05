 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Train Between Orlando and Miami will Make Stops at Disney and Orlando International Airport

The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Virgin Trains USA has raised $1.75 billion dollars to build the line between West Palm Beach and Orlando.  

The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022.

Rick Munarriz is an analyst with the financial services company The Motley Fool.

He says the train won’t just bring more domestic and international tourists to Disney from South Florida but to other theme parks in the Central Florida area. 

“It’s sort of an easy Uber ride or Lyft ride or even a taxi ride from either the Orlando airport or from once you’re within the Disney World property to get to the Universal, the SeaWorld, the Legoland that are out there.”

But he says that’s only if the company can keep its ticket prices down for families. 

“But if you’re a family of four or five where you’re going to be spending basically $400 dollars or so each way when it’s so much cheaper to get a rental car. I think that is where the challenge will be where the value proposition has to be spot on.”

Virgin Trains USA has plans to sell an additional $950 million dollars in bonds to finance the rail line.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


