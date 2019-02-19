 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Town Hall Meeting In Lawsuit Accusing OUC Of Contaminating Neighborhoods Near Coal Plants

Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green

Lead counsel in a class-action lawsuit against the Orlando Utilities Commission are planning to hold a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The lawsuit alleges the public utility’s coal plants are contaminating residential neighborhoods with carcinogenic toxins.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

Michael Rovito is an assistant professor of health sciences at the University of Central Florida and lives in the area with his family. He says the allegations will be difficult to prove.

“From a concerned parent stand-point, just the fact that you hear some of these stories from other parents and it’s like, oh my god. What if?”

OUC says its Stanton Energy Center meets all requirements and is seeking to move the litigation to federal court. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel near UCF.


Amy Green

