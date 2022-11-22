 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. 

The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not. 

Floridians can call AAA and a tow truck will pick up the person who’s been drinking and their car and drop them safely back home. 

Jenkins says the program has a long-standing track record of success. 

“This is a service that we’ve provided for almost 25 years. And since that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.”

And for Floridians traveling out of state this holiday season, tow-to-go is also available in ten other states including Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

“We’re heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wednesday night tends to be a big party night. You know, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend alone, we’ve seen about 800 people die in car crashes involving a drunk driver just during a four year period. So the roads during Thanksgiving can be particularly deadly.”

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for the service.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP