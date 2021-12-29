Tow To Go Program Hopes to Prevent Drunk Drivers

After not offering the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA Auto Club is once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch this holiday season, offering its Tow To Go program now through January 3rd.

AAA is offering its Tow to Go services only in the states and cities highlighted in navy blue. Please make plans for a designated driver or safe ride home when out celebrating this holiday season.

As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can call 1-855-2 TOW 2 GO (855-286-9246) and a tow truck will pick them up along with their vehicle and one other passenger.

The program aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve and is available to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says people should be responsible and choose a designated driver or ride service if they are going to drink, but the Tow To Go option is one final safety net for those who don’t plan ahead.

“If you do need a lift, then we are certainly here for you. We are just asking people to make sure that you make those plans ahead of time and identify a designated driver before you party so you have a safe ride home this holiday season.”

Since the Tow To Go program’s inception in 1998, more than 25,000 drunk drivers have been kept off the roads.