 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tow To Go Program Hopes to Prevent Drunk Drivers

by Tom Urban (WLRN)

Photo: Pixabay


After not offering the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA Auto Club is once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch this holiday season, offering its Tow To Go program now through January 3rd.

As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can call 1-855-2 TOW 2 GO (855-286-9246) and a tow truck will pick them up along with their vehicle and one other passenger.

The program aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve and is available to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says people should be responsible and choose a designated driver or ride service if they are going to drink, but the Tow To Go option is one final safety net for those who don’t plan ahead.

“If you do need a lift, then we are certainly here for you. We are just asking people to make sure that you make those plans ahead of time and identify a designated driver before you party so you have a safe ride home this holiday season.”

Since the Tow To Go program’s inception in 1998, more than 25,000 drunk drivers have been kept off the roads.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP