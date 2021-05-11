 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tortoise movers sue for $500,000, say Florida moved too fast

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: My FWC

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men who relocate gopher tortoises are suing Florida’s wildlife commission.

They say they should be awarded at least $500,000 in damages because the agency prematurely revoked their company’s license for less than three weeks.

The tortoises are listed as threatened and must be relocated prior to land development.

Drew Kaiser and John Wilson are accused of failing to report dead tortoises, overstocking pens for the tortoises and not maintaining a pen that was in disrepair. The men say the agency failed to follow due process by pulling their permits before they could defend their actions or file an appeal.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP