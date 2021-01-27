Tornado hits Florida’s capital city; damages, closes airport
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
Not all tornadoes occur when tornado watches are in effect. Having a way to receive tornado *warnings* is key, regardless of whether a watch is in effect. https://t.co/wPVGyjxzy1
— Ray Hawthorne (@ray_hawthorne) January 27, 2021
;
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity