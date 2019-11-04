Tomorrow is Election Day in Orlando: Read up on the Candidates and Find Your Polling Place
Tomorrow is the last day for Orlando residents to cast their ballot for the next mayor. The Orlando District 6 Commissioner seat is also up for election.
The mayoral race is between four-term Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 6 Commissioner Sam Ings, and Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons.
Dyer is running on a track record that dates back to 2003.
“I think the voters know where I stand on issues, they know I get things done, they can trust me. I think they like the leadership that I’ve developed.”
Newcomer Aretha Simons says residents want a change in leadership.
“When I knocked on doors these last two years, people were saying that it was time for a change. We just feel like things are shifting in this community and people want things to shift.”
Residents should bring a photo I-D like a driver’s license with them to vote. Polls close at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections at 7 pm.
If you need a refresher before casting your ballot, listen to Matthew Peddie’s interviews with the candidates on Intersection:
Intersection: Buddy Dyer Runs For Re-election; What’s Next In The Markeith Loyd Case; Remembering Lou Frey
Intersection: Sam Ings; LIDAR & Hurricane Research; Bella Fontella
Intersection: Aretha Simons; Harry Nelson; Opera Orlando’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’
Or read through Jessica Bryce Young’s review of the candidates “From the Pages of the Orlando Weekly”:
In the event that no one gets more than 50 percent of the votes, there will be a run-off election held on December 3.
Don’t remember where your polling place is or want to read over a sample ballot before tomorrow? Click on the link.
Tune in to WMFE and WMFV for special election coverage tomorrow night through 9 p.m.
