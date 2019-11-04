 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tomorrow is Election Day in Orlando: Read up on the Candidates and Find Your Polling Place

by (WMFE)
Voter registration events as many as 4000 hope to register more than 300,000 voters tomorrow. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The polls close tomorrow at 7 pm. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Tomorrow is the last day for Orlando residents to cast their ballot for the next mayor. The Orlando District 6 Commissioner seat is also up for election. 

The mayoral race is between four-term Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 6 Commissioner Sam Ings, and Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons.

Dyer is running on a track record that dates back to 2003.

“I think the voters know where I stand on issues, they know I get things done, they can trust me. I think they like the leadership that I’ve developed.”

Newcomer Aretha Simons says residents want a change in leadership. 

“When I knocked on doors these last two years, people were saying that it was time for a change. We just feel like things are shifting in this community and people want things to shift.”

Residents should bring a photo I-D like a driver’s license with them to vote. Polls close at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections at 7 pm. 

If you need a refresher before casting your ballot, listen to Matthew Peddie’s interviews with the candidates on Intersection:

In the event that no one gets more than 50 percent of the votes, there will be a run-off election held on December 3. 

Don’t remember where your polling place is or want to read over a sample ballot before tomorrow? Click on the link. 

Tune in to WMFE and WMFV for special election coverage tomorrow night through 9 p.m.


