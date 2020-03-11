Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus
Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hanks says in a statement Wednesday that the couple are in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.
The Oscar-winner says they were tested because of their symptoms and in his words, “to play things right.” The 63-year-old actor said they will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as necessary.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
