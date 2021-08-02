 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Tom Daley Is Knitting His Way Through The Tokyo Olympics

by Deepa Shivaram (NPR)

Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
Image credit: Joe Giddens - PA Images


If watching Olympic competitions has been sparking a bit of anxiety, you might want to turn to knitting — British diver Tom Daley certainly has.

Photos of Daley knitting what appears to be a pink-purple-blue pouch of sorts were posted all over social media Sunday, when the athlete sat in the stands watching the women’s springboard diving event in Tokyo. As of Monday morning, it appears Daley is working on another project, using white yarn.

Daley said on Instagram that knitting has become his way of “finding calm, mindfulness and [it] relieves stress.” He even has a separate knitting account, called “Made with love by Tom Daley,” where he posts his creations — including doggie jumpers — that he sells to raise money for charity.

“One thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching,” Daley said in a video this week, showing off a knitted pouch he made to hold his new gold medal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some slipknot action at the Olympics. At the 2018 Games in South Korea, Finland’s snowboarding coach was spotted casually knitting before one of the team’s athletes competed.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP