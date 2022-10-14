Tolls will be reinstated on most Florida roads this weekend

Heads up Central Florida drivers: tolls will resume on most roads throughout the state on Saturday after a hiatus due to Hurricane Ian.

Tolls will be reinstated on the majority of facilities starting at 6am on Saturday, October 15. Learn more at https://t.co/ue4urob9uf pic.twitter.com/zpXpwQEPfa — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 13, 2022

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities in Central Florida will resume normal operations at 6 am on Saturday.

That means Central Florida drivers can expect to pay tolls again on roads like the I-4 Express, the Florida Turnpike and the Central Florida Greenway.

Tolls will continue to be suspended on Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway and Pinellas Bayway in South Florida where the direct impact of Hurricane Ian was most felt.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority estimates it lost $25 million dollars during the three-week suspension.

Anyone whose account was mistakenly billed during this time, should call E-PASS at 407-823-7277.