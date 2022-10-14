 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Tolls will be reinstated on most Florida roads this weekend

Photo: Stilfehler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons


Heads up Central Florida drivers: tolls will resume on most roads throughout the state on Saturday after a hiatus due to Hurricane Ian. 

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities in Central Florida will resume normal operations at 6 am on Saturday. 

That means Central Florida drivers can expect to pay tolls again on roads like the I-4 Express, the Florida Turnpike and the Central Florida Greenway.

Tolls will continue to be suspended on Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway and Pinellas Bayway in South Florida where the direct impact of Hurricane Ian was most felt.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority estimates it lost $25 million dollars during the three-week suspension.

Anyone whose account was mistakenly billed during this time, should call E-PASS at 407-823-7277.


