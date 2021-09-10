 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Today is the Peak of The Atlantic Hurricane Season. Here’s What You Need to Know.

by Ray Hawthorne (Florida Storms)

Photo: Florida Storms


Today, September 10th, is the statistical peak of the Hurricane Season.

Our area is expected to avoid any direct effects from tropical activity through the weekend, but Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is following three areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea.

“Hurricane Larry is weakening east of Bermuda, but its large size is going to keep sending swell and rip currents toward Atlantic beaches until Saturday. A tropical wave near Honduras may develop in the far southern Gulf this weekend before it reaches Mexico. And I’m tracking another tropical wave that is likely to become a depression near the Cape Verde Islands next week.”

Ray says that, so far, 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes have developed in 2021, which is more active than usual.

He adds that the number of named storms is behind the pace of 2020’s hurricane season, but that there have been more major hurricanes so far this year compared to last year.


