 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Today is the Last Day To Get Vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center Site

by (WMFE)

The Orange County Convention Center is funded in part by the Tourism Development Tax.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Orange County Convention Center is permanently closing today at 5 pm for both vaccinations and COVID-19 testing. 

With the last Johnson & Johnson doses distributed today, staff helped administer more than 280,000 doses on site since the spring.

Orange County is closing mass vaccination sites like the one at the convention center as it transitions to smaller, mobile vaccination sites.

The OCCC is now fully reopened for conferences and other events and looking to hire some 150 part-time workers before a busy summer schedule.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP