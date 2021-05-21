Today is the Last Day To Get Vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center Site

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Today is Day 123 and our LAST DAY of our COVID19 Vaccination event @OCCC ! With today’s appointments, we should surpass the 280,000 dose administered milestone here at convention center since Dec. 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9G9O2pVp9K — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) May 21, 2021

The Orange County Convention Center is permanently closing today at 5 pm for both vaccinations and COVID-19 testing.

With the last Johnson & Johnson doses distributed today, staff helped administer more than 280,000 doses on site since the spring.

Orange County is closing mass vaccination sites like the one at the convention center as it transitions to smaller, mobile vaccination sites.

The OCCC is now fully reopened for conferences and other events and looking to hire some 150 part-time workers before a busy summer schedule.