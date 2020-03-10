 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


To Turtles, Ocean Plastic Smells Like Food, Study Finds

by (WMFE)

Researchers exposed the turtles to four different smells. Photo courtesy Joseph Pfaller

New research suggests plastic debris adrift in the world’s oceans might attract marine animals because it smells like food. 

The researchers exposed 15 captive-reared loggerhead sea turtles, collected from Bald Head Island in North Carolina, to four different smells. 

The smells were of turtle food, clean plastic, plastic that had been exposed to the ocean and deionized water. 

The researchers, including one from the University of Florida, found the turtles responded to the smell of ocean plastic in the same way they responded to the smell of food. 

The reason turtles are drawn to ocean plastic has been a mystery. One theory has been that the turtles mistake plastic like plastic bags for jellyfish. 

The study suggests instead that the plastic smell stimulates foraging behaviors in the turtles.  

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP