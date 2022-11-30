To the moon, for good?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
NASA’s Artemis I mission is past its halfway mark — the uncrewed Orion capsule slinging past the far side of the moon. The next big step is making it back to Earth safe.
The mission ushers in a new era of lunar exploration with astronauts making the trip next. NASA wants to establish a permanent base at the moon — are we any closer to that goal now? We’ll chat with Laura Forczyk, a space policy analyst, about the sustainability of the moon.
Then, scientists are already preparing for long-term visits to the moon — and trying to grow plants in lunar soil. We’ll revisit a conversation with NASA senior scientist Sharmila Bhattacharya about what researchers have learned so far.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity