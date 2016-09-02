 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
To Bennu & Back

by (WMFE)
Technicians make final preparations on OSIRIS-REx in a NASA clean room at Kennedy Space Center: Photo: Brendan Byrne

NASA and its academic partners are about to do something they’ve never done before: launch a spacecraft, rendezvous with an asteroid, collect a sample of regolith, or dust, from the surface and return it to Earth.

OSIRIS-REx is set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast September 8th on a seven year mission. Dante Lauretta, Principle Investigation of the mission, gives us a tour of OSIRIS-REx and the the science equipment on board.

But just what are they hoping to find? And how in the world are they going to pull this one off? To give us the details of this historic mission we chat with Robin Seemangal, a reporter at The New York Observer, where he covers space and contributor to Popular Science.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to

