Tips For Getting A COVID-19 Test At Florida’s State-Funded Testing Sites

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: Mufid Majnun

State-supported COVID testing sites are reporting longer lines of cars again. That may limit the number of available walk-up tests. To avoid getting turned away, appointments are recommended. WLRN’S Veronica Zaragovia has more.

COVID tests are free at state and county-run testing sites. But before you go, set up an account through patientportalfl.com. That’s because staff use online testing accounts to send out results.

Rapid antigen test results usually come back the same day. PCR or molecular test results take longer – from 48 to 72 hours. You don’t need to have symptoms in order to get a test. But if you are asymptomatic, experts say molecular tests are the most reliable.

All state-supported sites will be closed on Thursday, November 26th, which is Thanksgiving Day. To find specific hours at the testing site near you, visit patientportalfl.com.

Bring a government issued ID card, a pen and a full tank of gas for drive up tests.


