 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Tiny Desk Trick Or Treat: Our 5 Favorite Concerts In Costume

by Stephen Thompson (NPR)

"I tried to get the sexy gorilla costume. But they're out, so I got the standard one," Neko Case says. "But there's still boobies."
Image credit: Meredith Rizzo

When it comes to bands performing at the Tiny Desk, there’s dressing up, and then there’s dressing up. Just in time for Halloween, we’ve pulled together a handy playlist starring artists whose stage wear crosses over from “outfits” to “costumes.”

Naturally, we start — as all discussions should — with Neko Case in a gorilla suit, joined by a wildly attired band that included Dia De Los Muertos-masked Kelly Hogan and Dracula’d Eric Bachmann. Costumery is essential to everything Blue Man Group does, and we’ve got drinking cups stained with bright-blue lip-prints to show for it. Then it’s on to Chicago’s Mucca Pazza, whose dress included marching-band uniforms, cheerleader outfits and pom poms made of police tape. Just last week, CHAI took its place on the Tiny Desk stage (and in our hearts) while enshrouded in hooded gowns, each festooned with… well, more pom poms. And, with Halloween just about out of the way, we might as well unveil the season’s first Santa Claus sighting, courtesy of the wonderful Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Happy Halloween!

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Neko Case’s Halloween Special (read more)
• Blue Man Group (read more)
• Mucca Pazza (read more)
• CHAI (read more)
• Preservation Hall Jazz Band (read more)

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP