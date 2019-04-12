Tiny Desk Contest Entries Close This Weekend: Here’s A Local Favorite From 2018

The Tiny Desk Contest from NPR Music is back. Thousands of artists and bands from across the country have entered in the contest over the last four years. And last year, more than 30 entries came from the Central Florida area.

Unsigned bands and musicians can submit videos until this Sunday, April 14th. They’re competing for a chance to perform at the Tiny Desk space at NPR headquarters in DC, and the winners will also go on tour with NPR music.

We want to celebrate central Florida’s musical talent by highlighting local acts who submit a video, and we’ll invite some of the bands to a live taping of Intersection next month.

John Korbel, one of last year’s listener favorites, performed at WMFE’s Zipode throwdown at the Timucua White House last May. Korbel came to Intersection to talk about his EP, Earthlight.

This interview first aired on Intersection last May.