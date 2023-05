The votes are in! The top 5 voted local artist have been selected and will play live at WMFE’s Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase at The Social in Downtown Orlando on June 1.

Get your tickets now - entry is free, but event capacity is limited!

Event Information

The Social - 54 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL

Thursday, June 1st, 2023

Doors open at 6:30pm

Age Restriction 12+

How To Attend