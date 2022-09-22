 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Time to roll up your sleeve for two vaccines this fall. Hint: one’s the flu shot

by (WMFE)
FILE - A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Feb. 8, 2022. The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)


Now is the time to get a flu shot in Central Florida with health experts expecting flu season to start within the next few weeks. Health leaders are recommending people get the flu shot along with their COVID booster to be protected against both.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone six months old and up, including pregnant people.

Although the shot doesn’t fully protect against the flu, it does guard against severe complications as a result of the virus, similar to the COVID booster.

Dr. Jonathan Schwartzman is AdventHealth Centra Care’s Associate Medical Director. He says people should consider getting both shots this fall. 

“You know historically if you can get one thing at a time that’s introduced into your body then you know that in my sense has always been an advisable thing. But I get the logistics of that and if you’re going to get a shot and get both of them then I think that that’s perfectly fine.”

Schwartzman says patients should ask their healthcare providers about the availability of both vaccines. 

“So you can absolutely get them done at the same time. Both are not live viruses that people are getting. So they can be done at the same time.”

They are also available at most pharmacies and the Florida Department of Health.  

For more information about getting vaccinated at the DOH, click here.


