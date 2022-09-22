Time to roll up your sleeve for two vaccines this fall. Hint: one’s the flu shot

Now is the time to get a flu shot in Central Florida with health experts expecting flu season to start within the next few weeks. Health leaders are recommending people get the flu shot along with their COVID booster to be protected against both.

CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, especially young children and people 65 years and older who are at higher risk of developing potentially serious flu complications. Learn more about this year’s #fluvaccine recommendations: https://t.co/RP0g1vGAcG pic.twitter.com/sfcV1Ezvr7 — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) September 21, 2022

The flu shot is recommended for anyone six months old and up, including pregnant people.

Although the shot doesn’t fully protect against the flu, it does guard against severe complications as a result of the virus, similar to the COVID booster.

Dr. Jonathan Schwartzman is AdventHealth Centra Care’s Associate Medical Director. He says people should consider getting both shots this fall.

“You know historically if you can get one thing at a time that’s introduced into your body then you know that in my sense has always been an advisable thing. But I get the logistics of that and if you’re going to get a shot and get both of them then I think that that’s perfectly fine.”

Schwartzman says patients should ask their healthcare providers about the availability of both vaccines.

“So you can absolutely get them done at the same time. Both are not live viruses that people are getting. So they can be done at the same time.”

They are also available at most pharmacies and the Florida Department of Health.

For more information about getting vaccinated at the DOH, click here.