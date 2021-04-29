Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,666 New Cases, 54 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 5,666 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 2,228,212 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 5,566 new cases a day.

That’s an eighteen percent decrease over last week’s caseload and a 7 percent decrease over the average daily numbers from two weeks ago.

The state also added 54 coronavirus-related deaths for a total death toll of 35,084 people.

More than 90,200 people have been hospitalized.

Some 8,740,620 people have been vaccinated in the Sunshine State.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Orange County Residents Have Only Two Days Left To Get Their First Dose Of The Pfizer Vaccine At The Convention Center

Saturday is the last day Orange County residents can get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center. Read more here.

The Salvation Army Orlando Says Challenges Remain When It Comes To Vaccinating The Area’s Homeless Population

Some 4,931 people have been living on the streets in Orlando since the coronavirus pandemic began. That’s according to the Community Snapshot on Homelessness. Read more here.

AdventHealth Doctors Encourage Cancer Patients To Get Vaccinated During Chemotherapy, Before Surgery

AdventHealth doctors say it’s safe for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy or having surgery to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more here.

You’re Vaccinated. Congrats! Now What Can You Do Safely?

Can I get a massage? Travel with my unvaccinated kids? Eat indoors at a restaurant? Hit the gym? Experts weigh in with advice on 16 frequently asked post-vaccination questions. Read more here.