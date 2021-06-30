 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Throughline and Radiolab: The Vanishing of Harry Pace

by Throughline (NPR News)

Photo: Katia Herrera


This week we’re featuring an episode from Radiolab’s latest new series, The Vanishing of Harry Pace. Harry Pace founded the first major Black-owned record label in the U.S., ushering in a new wave of American music. But it’s also a mystery story, because one day, Harry Pace just disappeared. The Vanishing of Harry Pace is a series about the phenomenal but forgotten man who changed the music scene in the United States. It’s a story about betrayal, family, hidden identities, and a time like no other.


