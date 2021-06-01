Throughline: Palestine
The recent violence that engulfed Gaza and Jerusalem began with an issue that’s plagued the region for a century now: settlements. In East Jerusalem, Palestinian residents are facing forced removal by Israeli settler organizations. It’s a pattern that has repeated over the history of this conflict. Historian Rashid Khalidi guides us through the history of settlements and displacement going back to the age of European colonialism.
If you would like to learn more about this topic:
- The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
- Arab and Jew: Wounded Spirits in a Promised Land by David K. Shipler
- Seven Things to Know About Israeli Settlements
