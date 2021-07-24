Throughline: Olympics, Behind the Five Rings

The Olympics originated in Ancient Greece, and were resurrected in the 1890’s after a 1,500 year ban.

Since then, the International Olympic Committee has been behind every Olympic Games.

In this episode, we explore the story of how the IOC turned the Olympics into a huge commercial success and whether the cities that host the games end up winning or losing.

If you would like to read more from our guests:

We love to hear from our listeners! Tweet at us @throughlineNPR, send us an email, or leave us a voicemail at (872) 588-8805.