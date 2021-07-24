Throughline: Olympics, Behind the Five Rings

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Olympics originated in Ancient Greece, and were resurrected in the 1890’s after a 1,500 year ban.

Since then, the International Olympic Committee has been behind every Olympic Games.

In this episode, we explore the story of how the IOC turned the Olympics into a huge commercial success and whether the cities that host the games end up winning or losing.

If you would like to read more from our guests:

