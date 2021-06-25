 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Throughline: Capitalism-What is It?

by Throughline (NPR)

Capitalism is an economic system, but what do we really mean when we talk about capitalism? And how does it affect our lives?


What do we mean when we talk about capitalism? Our economic system might seem inevitable, but it’s a construction project hundreds of years in the making and no part of it is natural or left to chance. This week, we kick off our series on the past, present and future of capitalism with Kristen Ghodsee, Vivek Chibber, and Bryan Caplan, who debate how an economic system became an all-encompassing force that rules our lives and our minds.

