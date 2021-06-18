Throughline: Before Stonewall (2019)
In 1969, a gay bar in New York City called The Stonewall Inn was raided by police. It was a common form of harassment in those days but what followed, days of rebellion as patrons fought back, was anything but ordinary. Today, that event is seen as the start of the gay civil rights movement, but gay activists and organizations were standing up to harassment and discrimination years before. On this episode from our archives, the fight for gay rights before Stonewall.
If you would like to read more on the topic, here’s a list:
- The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman
- Queer (In)Justice: The Criminalization of LGBT People in the United States by Joey L. Mogul, Andrea J. Ritchie, Kay Whitlock
- Gay Voices of the Harlem Renaissance by A.B. Christa Schwarz
- Transgender History by Susan Stryker
