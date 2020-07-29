 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Three women dead with COVID-19 at state prisons north of Ocala

by (WMFE)
The Florida Women's Reception Center and Lowell Correction Institution on the other side of Northwest Gainesville Road north of Ocala are reporting numerous cases of COVID-19. Image: Courtesy of Google Maps

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage:

Three inmates from women’s prisons in Marion County have died with COVID-19.

The deaths come as cases soar at the two facilities north of Ocala.

Two deaths were at Lowell Correctional Institution, Florida’s largest women’s prison. And one was at nearby Florida Women’s Reception Center.

Florida prison system inmates, from left, Angela Brown, Martha Beatty and Adela Del Carmen Lara Ramirez have died with COVID-19. Photos: FDC

– 56-year-old Angela Brown of Tampa died Wednesday, July 22, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. She had COVID-19 and heart disease and died of sepsis from a medical procedure.

– 75-year-old Martha Beatty, formerly of Mascotte, died Friday. She had COVID-19 and COPD and died of a blood clot in her lungs.

– 32-year-old Adela  Del Carmen Lara Ramirez of Naples died Saturday of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of positive coronavirus tests has rapidly increased.

At Lowell, 629 inmates and 20 staff members were infected. At the Women’s Reception Center, it’s 358 inmates and 22 employees.

Hundreds of test results are still pending.

 


