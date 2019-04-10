 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Three Of Five Children Killed In Fiery Crash Were Ejected Despite Seatbelts, NTSB Says

by (WMFE)

Federal investigators say three of five children killed in a fiery crash while on their way to Disney World were ejected from their van despite wearing seatbelts.

The children were in a church van on I-75 in Gainesville. They were from Marksville, La.

A northbound tractor-trailer crashed into a passenger car and then swerved into southbound lanes, colliding with the van, a pickup truck and another tractor-trailer.

Seven were killed in the January crash, and eight were injured.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says the northbound tractor-trailer’s driver was licensed and operating within regulated hours of service. He was among those killed.

The NTSB says the crash remains under investigation as the federal agency works to determine the cause. The Florida Highway Patrol also is investigating.

 


