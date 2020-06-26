Three killed in crash near Ocala when pickup crosses centerline

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Three people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on State Road 200 southwest of Ocala this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Patrick Riordan says the crash occurred near County Road 484 around 6:30 a.m. when a pickup truck hauling a trailer crossed the centerline.

A 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl in a Kia sport utility vehicle were killed. An 11-year-old passenger was injured.

The other fatality was a 73-year-old woman in a Honda sedan.

The male driver of the truck was seriously injured.


