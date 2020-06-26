Three killed in crash near Ocala when pickup crosses centerline

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Three people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on State Road 200 southwest of Ocala this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Patrick Riordan says the crash occurred near County Road 484 around 6:30 a.m. when a pickup truck hauling a trailer crossed the centerline.

A 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl in a Kia sport utility vehicle were killed. An 11-year-old passenger was injured.

The other fatality was a 73-year-old woman in a Honda sedan.

The male driver of the truck was seriously injured.