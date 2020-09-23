 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Thousand of Kids ‘Missing’ From School, Millions Of Dollars At Stake In One Florida School District

by Kerry Sheridan (WUSF)

Photo: Agence Olloweb

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The annual budget for the Hillsborough County School District is tens of millions of dollars short, raising concerns about possible staff cuts in the midst of the pandemic.

Superintendent Addison Davis told school board members at a workshop Tuesday there is a 72 million-dollar operating deficit.

Board members also heard that more than 7,000 school-age children have not re-enrolled in Hillsborough County Schools since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

About 3,000 have opted for home-schooling. It’s unclear what happened to the rest, though district workers are trying to track them down.

Davis says if these students don’t return to school, the state may cut funding, leading to 56 million more dollars added to the deficit.

“This is not a mistake on this document. This document is a reality. The 56 million dollars is a reality for the number of students that if they don’t return, that truly exists.”

A petition against cutting teacher jobs has garnered more than 4,000 signatures.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP