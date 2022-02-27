 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


This Winter Garden resident, mom of two says her heart can’t help but be in her homeland of Ukraine as Russians invade

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Veronika and her 1 1/2 year old son. Danielle Prieur


Hundreds of people came out to the Ukrainian festival in Apopka over the weekend to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Festival goers waved the light blue and yellow flag of Ukraine and sang patriotic songs including the Ukrainian national anthem. 

Some like Winter Garden resident Veronika Duncan Riabova wore a traditional flowing white robe called a vyshyvanka and held a protest sign decrying Putin’s actions.

She has a message for Ukrainian soldiers defending their motherland.

“Thank you guys. Stay strong, stay safe and know that behind you we are. Ukrainian women, mothers, sisters, and your forever spouses, friends and supporters.”

Riabova says she has lived outside the country for eight years, but her heart is always in Ukraine with her mom who lives in Kyiv. While the city has been under attack, she says she’s been able to speak with her mother and grandmother to her two boys, 3 ½ and 1½ years old.

“I think that every woman comes to a point where her heart is where her family is, but at some point it overpowers so much when your own country is in danger. And in such a situation that, I love America, but Ukraine you’re my country forever. I love you guys. Stay strong. We’re with you here.”

Proceeds from the festival will be sent to support Ukrainian soldiers. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP