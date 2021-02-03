 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


This Kidney Transplant Recipient Got Vaccinated in Orlando Yesterday in Push to Get Shots to Extremely Vulnerable Patients

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jessica Heter, AdventHealth

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

AdventHealth in Central Florida vaccinated some 500 patients who are considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 against the virus yesterday.

The hospital had received a limited supply of doses from the state to vaccinate the patients, most of whom had just received organ transplants.

AdventHealth’s Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care Services Dr. Neil Finkler said the hospital used CDC and NHS criteria to decide which patients got the vaccines. 

Finkler says AdventHealth is still waiting on additional shots to vaccinate tens of thousands more extremely vulnerable patients throughout the system.

“There’s a whole other population that has other risk factors that are under 65 that we would love to vaccinate as well. We’ve estimated across our entire division that may be as high as 35 to 40,000 people.”

Jessica Heter was one of the patients who got a shot on Tuesday. Heter recently received a kidney-pancreas transplant at AdventHealth’s Transplant Institute. 

She says the vaccine isn’t just protecting her, it’s giving her family back their lives. 

“This is going to allow my son to be able to go back to school. Because I couldn’t send him because of course my immunity. But now, at least I know that for next semester he’ll be able to go back to school. So the email was just it was a godsend.”

Right now, the system does not have any doses for the general public.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP