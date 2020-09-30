This Is What a First-Time Voter Looks Like: The Hispanic Federation, Florida Technical College Team Up to Register Latino Voters

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Hispanic Federation and Florida Technical College in Kissimmee are teaming up to register Latino voters on campus ahead of the election.



FTC student Isayarie Quinones is studying to be a medical assistant. She registered to vote for the first time with the help of the Federation.

Quinones, who came to Florida from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, says she’s making her voice heard for her family but also her community.

“I want to vote to get more affordable housing, for the healthcare to be for everyone. Also, the economy is not good right now. So, I think that if we vote maybe we can improve it.”

Florida Director Yanidsi Velez says she’s especially interested in getting Latinas signed up to vote, as they can influence others around them to vote as well.

“They’re really taking care of the children. Being supportive of their husbands and also pretty much helping the whole network of their family. So we want them to be part of this process, raise their voices and to make sure that they’re part as a power entity or an individual aspect, they’re driving the electoral process.”

Volunteers are available to help people register to vote in English or in Spanish on the Movimiento Hispano website. The deadline to register to vote is October 5.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.