This is not the time to throw a hurricane party, says Seminole Sheriff Lemma

Seminole County residents should prepare for possible historic flooding in their area as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Emergency Manager Alan Harris says most of the concern surrounds the Little Wekiva and St. Johns River area.

“And now we have major flood concerns along the Little Wekiva River and also the St. Johns River. We knew those would go into flood stage. But today we heard that they may go into major flood stage, possibly historic flood stage.”

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says it’s crucial people get to shelters now, and stay off the roads.

He also warned residents against holding or participating in hurricane parties that might result in a person becoming incapacitated.

“Because when your normal faculties are impaired and you have an emergency that occurs in your house it makes the situation much worse. So again, I’m not the party police but for me and my family I want to make sure that I have my sense about me should anything happen to my home.”

All eight shelters in Seminole County are now open. For more information, dial 407-665-0000.

A county-wide evacuation order is already in place for people who live in flood-prone areas in the county. The same goes for people living in mobile homes or with special needs.