 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
We’ve modified 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV broadcasts. Tune in for the latest hurricane Ian updates at 4 minutes and 40 minutes after the hour.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


This is not the time to throw a hurricane party, says Seminole Sheriff Lemma

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Seminole County residents should prepare for possible historic flooding in their area as a result of Hurricane Ian. 

Emergency Manager Alan Harris says most of the concern surrounds the Little Wekiva and St. Johns River area. 

“And now we have major flood concerns along the Little Wekiva River and also the St. Johns River. We knew those would go into flood stage. But today we heard that they may go into major flood stage, possibly historic flood stage.”

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says it’s crucial people get to shelters now, and stay off the roads. 

He also warned residents against holding or participating in hurricane parties that might result in a person becoming incapacitated. 

“Because when your normal faculties are impaired and you have an emergency that occurs in your house it makes the situation much worse. So again, I’m not the party police but for me and my family I want to make sure that I have my sense about me should anything happen to my home.”

All eight shelters in Seminole County are now open. For more information, dial 407-665-0000. 

A county-wide evacuation order is already in place for people who live in flood-prone areas in the county. The same goes for people living in mobile homes or with special needs.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP