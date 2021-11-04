This is a test, this is only a test: Orlando International Airport runs emergency drill as it does every two years
The Orlando International Airport held an emergency training drill Thursday from 8:30 am to 12 noon.
The airport runs one of these drills every two years to test out its emergency operations systems and procedures in preparation for an actual emergency like a hurricane.
The Federal Aviation Authority requires all airports throughout the country to hold these drills at least every three years.
About 100 staff members at MCO participated in the exercise including airport rescue, divers and the communications team.
The airport is preparing for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons this year since the start of the pandemic.
Fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed back into the US starting Monday, with some 25 flights arriving in Orlando that day from overseas destinations.
⚠️ Advisory ⚠️
Today we are conducting our biennial emergency exercise in accordance with FAA rules and regulations. Please do not be alarmed if you see any emergency equipment/vehicles on property. This is only a drill and will not impact airport operations. pic.twitter.com/OF6w7UgJ9g
— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 4, 2021
