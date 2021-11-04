 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
This is a test, this is only a test: Orlando International Airport runs emergency drill as it does every two years

The Orlando International Airport held an emergency training drill Thursday from 8:30 am to 12 noon. 

The airport runs one of these drills every two years to test out its emergency operations systems and procedures in preparation for an actual emergency like a hurricane. 

The Federal Aviation Authority requires all airports throughout the country to hold these drills at least every three years.

About 100 staff members at MCO participated in the exercise including airport rescue, divers and the communications team. 

The airport is preparing for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons this year since the start of the pandemic. 

Fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed back into the US starting Monday, with some 25 flights arriving in Orlando that day from overseas destinations.


